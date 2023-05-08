Ivanti Names Seasoned Financial Executive Peter De Bock as Chief Financial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2023--
Ivanti, the technology company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, has appointed software industry veteran Peter De Bock as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. In this role, De Bock will oversee all areas of the company’s Finance structure as well as the Facilities teams.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005257/en/
Peter De Bock, Ivanti Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
De Bock has more than 30 years of experience in the software industry both in large scale organizations and in high growth environments. He brings a wealth of finance excellence and acquisition integration experience to Ivanti. De Bock was most recently Chief Administrative Officer at Inovalon, provider of a cloud-based SaaS platform for the Healthcare industry. He has also served in multiple roles at CA Technologies, prior to its acquisition by Broadcom. In his last role at CA, he was the Chief Financial Planning Officer, where he led Global Financial Planning and Analysis for the company, as well as the Global Sales Finance organization.
De Bock graduated from the University of Antwerp, Belgium with a degree in Business Administration and Economics.
“Peter’s financial expertise particularly in the software industry and with organizations utilizing SaaS business models, will be instrumental in Ivanti’s strategic plans,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti. “Peter has a proven track record of helping global organizations drive growth, integrate acquisitions while maintaining customer focus. As Ivanti continues to evolve our Neurons platform through organic and acquisition growth strategy, Peter will add tremendous value.”
“Joining Ivanti at such an exciting time in the company’s growth trajectory is very attractive to me,” said Peter De Bock, Chief Financial Officer at Ivanti. “I have been watching Ivanti’s strategy and approach to Everywhere Work for a number of years – and have been very impressed. Combining my 30+ years of experience working with organizations operating at a global scale, with Ivanti’s leadership, is a natural fit.”
About Ivanti
Ivanti elevates and secures Everywhere Work so that people and organizations can thrive. We make technology work for people, not the other way around. Today’s employees use a wide range of corporate and personal devices to access IT applications and data over multiple networks to stay productive, wherever and however they work. Ivanti is one of the only technology companies that finds, manages and protects each IT asset and endpoint in an organization. Over 40,000 customers, including 88 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to help them deliver an excellent digital employee experience and improve IT and security team productivity and efficiency. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005257/en/
CONTACT: Carrie Laudie
Ivanti
Associate Director of PR
+1 (650) 963-6011
KEYWORD: UTAH UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS SECURITY
SOURCE: Ivanti
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/08/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/08/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005257/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.