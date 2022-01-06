WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
Ivy Research Council, a recruiting insights and analytics firm, announced today that it will change its name to Veris Insights on January 12, 2022. The name change is a result of the expansion of products and services from exclusively the University Recruiting and Early Talent space to the entire Talent Acquisition market. The new name reflects this larger scope, as well as the firm’s goal to provide truth through data and help industry leaders tackle their hardest challenges in real time.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220102005029/en/
Members of the soon-to-be Veris Insights team celebrate the launch of their firm's new name and brand platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’re excited to announce that we will be closing our chapter as Ivy Research Council and will continue growing and evolving as Veris Insights,” said Veris Insights’ COO and Co-Founder, John Plonk.
“We’re currently witnessing massive shifts in the Talent Acquisition world. The recruiting industry is evolving, becoming more tailored, and adapting to changing candidate contexts. We could not be more grateful to get to do this work and to serve our members as Veris Insights,” continued CEO and Co-Founder, Carter Bradley.
About Veris Insights: Veris Insights is redefining how companies tackle Talent Acquisition. Through granular candidate insights, in-depth employer benchmarking, continuous market pulses, actionable strategies, and recruiting feedback platforms, the firm is advancing the way companies across North America approach recruiting, employer branding, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), and talent management. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Veris Insights works with hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations to help them solve their hardest talent challenges. The company’s mission is to create an exceptional firm that betters the world of work.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220102005029/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Mary Heath Manning
Director of Marketing
mhmanning@ivyresearchcouncil.com
(757) 320 - 6338
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SMALL BUSINESS HUMAN RESOURCES
SOURCE: Veris Insights
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/06/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/06/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220102005029/en