ixlayer, the leading platform for health testing, today announced it will offer prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes screening tests to retail, health system and payer customers, underscoring the essential role of early screening and regular testing in preventing and managing these diseases. A new white paper highlights the significant prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes in the United States, and why regular testing is important to public health.
“While there are roughly 96 million adults in the U.S. who have prediabetes, an alarming 90% are unaware of their condition,” said Pouria Sanae, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at ixlayer. “It is important for patients to not only be aware of their medical situations but also take action. Individuals with prediabetes who enrolled in prevention lifestyle change programs had an average drop of 58% in three-year Type 2 diabetes incidence. Preventive screening and regular testing is a critical component to managing this disease.”
Type 2 diabetes is a costly disease with potentially life-threatening complications. If corrective measures are not taken when an individual becomes prediabetic, there’s a high likelihood the disease will develop into Type 2 diabetes. Cardiovascular death is the top cause of death among people living with diabetes, and those with diabetes are two times as likely to experience heart disease or a stroke versus those without diabetes.
ixlayer’s at-home prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes screening tests help identify and monitor blood sugar levels for diabetes and prediabetes, as well as providing important insight into cardiovascular and kidney health. The tests measure:
- Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) to monitor blood sugar levels and screen for diabetes and prediabetes
- Total cholesterol, HDL, calculated LDL and triglycerides to assess cardiovascular health
- Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR) to assess kidney health
- Fasting blood glucose to evaluate blood sugar at a fixed point in time
Additionally, test results can identify if an individual needs to connect with a healthcare provider to discuss the appropriate next steps, and whether lifestyle changes are needed to prevent diabetes and control other risk factors.
According to Dr. Kristin Tallent, CEO of Collaborative Therapeutics, and contributor on the white paper, flexible testing methods like at-home screenings are the best option in many instances. "With access to simple and affordable testing being one of the key aspects needed to identify people with pre-diabetes, the pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes screening kits from ixlayer are filling an enormous void because there is no way to know if you have either condition without testing. Barriers to care are contributing to increasing rates of diabetes and prolonging the time it takes for people to be diagnosed. If we can screen earlier, we're more likely to reverse the condition and prevent the progression to diabetes."
For additional information on diabetes in the U.S and how a preventative mindset can change lives and lower cost of care, read the full white paper here.
About ixlayer
People deserve easy, affordable access to the best healthcare available. ixlayer is the leading healthcare platform that seamlessly integrates with all systems and enables organizations to accelerate access to effective health testing solutions, all under their brand. We help organizations overcome barriers within the fragmented healthcare experience, creating a population that takes control of their health and resulting in an improved care continuum. The ixlayer infrastructure helps payers, retailers and biopharma organizations launch and scale health testing programs that accelerate speed to market and drive engagement and compliance, while improving brand loyalty. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com.
