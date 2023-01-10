TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, today announced the completion of its purchase of ZappyRide, an electric vehicle (EV) data company that builds white-label software and tools for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electric utilities, and other greentech stakeholders. Uniquely positioned to deliver a comprehensive range of software and services that include strategic planning for electrification programs, consumer shopping and cost analysis tools, regional and federal incentive data and EV program administration resources, ZappyRide complements J.D. Power strengths in both automotive and utilities customer intelligence and analytics.
The ZappyRide acquisition is part of the J.D. Power E-Vision initiative—a new program focused on maximizing the company’s industry-leading EV data, analytics, insights and solutions. The J.D. Power E-Vision initiative will encompass a broad range of J.D. Power product lines such as ZappyRide, EV syndicated studies and other exciting products that will be announced this quarter. The purpose of the E-Vision initiative is to make it easier for the broad range of companies focused on the EV sector to leverage J.D. Power’s industry-leading portfolio of products in a seamless and integrated way.
“The far-reaching implications of the historic EV transformation are not isolated to the auto industry; they are creating ripple effects far and wide that will change the game for utilities, federal and local governments, consumers and more,” said Dave Habiger, president and CEO of J.D. Power. “ZappyRide is positioned at the center of that interconnected ecosystem, delivering the software and solutions that all EV stakeholders need to make better, faster, and more well-informed decisions. By adding these capabilities and key relationships to our robust offerings in automotive and utilities data, analytics and consumer intelligence, we are strengthening our leadership position in the EV intelligence space.”
Launched in 2018, ZappyRide has been a pioneer in the development of EV-specific software designed to empower OEMs, utilities, government agencies, fleet companies and rideshare companies with the data and services they need to navigate the fast-moving EV landscape. With a wide range of product offerings that include EV education and decision-making platforms for consumer and commercial stakeholders, commercial fleet planning tools, an incentive application assistant for EV charging equipment, and several APIs covering data on nationwide incentives, charging equipment, vehicles and their specs, electricity sources and their emissions, ZappyRide has quickly built a reputation as trusted authority on EV transformation. The company has amassed an A-list roster of clients that includes leading OEMs such as General Motors, and some of the country’s largest electric utilities, such as Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E). ZappyRide is being integrated into the Autodata Solutions division of J.D. Power.
“The U.S. market saw approximately 20 new EV models launched in 2022 alone, and with roughly one-fourth of Americans now indicating that they are ‘very likely’ to consider an EV for their next purchase or lease, it has become clear that the world as we know it is changing quickly,” said Craig Jennings, president of J.D. Power Autodata Solutions. “J.D. Power has been on the front lines of that transformation for the last several years, and—with the acquisition of ZappyRide—we are further solidifying our position as a one-stop-shop for critical data, analytics and consumer intelligence on all aspects of the EV economy.”
“From the outset, our business has been focused on accelerating EV adoption by improving customer experience and providing the essential data and solutions a diverse group of stakeholders need to make better decisions – a mission that’s very well-aligned with the work J.D. Power has been pioneering for decades,” said Olivier Pinçon, CEO of ZappyRide. “I could not be happier about joining forces with J.D. Power to help drive the EV transformation.”
ZappyRide senior leadership and employees will continue with the firm and will be integrated into J.D. Power’s Autodata Solutions division. Pinçon will continue to lead the team as General Manager, ZappyRide EV Products, reporting to Jennings.
For more information about J.D. Power E-Vision, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/e-vision.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules:www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005499/en/
Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com
KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT AUTOMOTIVE EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: J.D. Power
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/10/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/10/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005499/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.