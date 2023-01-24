TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, today announced its first entrée in Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) with the launch of J.D. Power Online Ordering, a product designed to reduce the friction of completing a new-vehicle transaction online. The new sales software helps automotive manufacturers, dealers, lenders, marketplaces and digital-retailing websites with the entire online sales process.
“This is a breakthrough product for an industry that is still grappling with inventory shortages caused by persistent supply chain issues,” said Phillip Battista, president of dealership technologies and head of modern retailing at J.D. Power. “These issues are causing shoppers to bounce from dealer websites without transacting. Online Ordering showcases the ability of J.D. Power to combine unique company assets such as vehicle build data from Chromedata and transaction capabilities from Darwin into the industry’s only online transactional ordering system. It’s the end-to-end payment, documents and protection system that elevates today’s online vehicle-buying experience.”
Online Ordering comes at a time when 16% of new-vehicle buyers have gravitated to ordering online, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study SM. These digital mavericks’ desired journey includes: browsing inventory; selecting a vehicle from available inventory; reviewing pricing and payments; negotiating purchase price; agreeing on final vehicle purchase price; receiving value for a trade-in; applying for a loan or lease; receiving credit approval for a loan or lease; reviewing extended warranty and vehicle protection options; and completing purchase paperwork. The J.D. Power 2022 SSI Study shows that new-vehicle buyers completing four of these key online activities experience have a level of satisfaction that is 29 points (on a 1,000-point scale) higher than those who do not purchase a car online (866 vs. 837, respectively).
Features of the J.D. Power Online Ordering software include:
- New-vehicle configuration data for 39 automakers
- Factory build sheets and order codes for electronic submission
- Full transaction capabilities with e-signature
- Real-time, penny-perfect payments with all applicable taxes and incentives for 50 states
- Full trade-in capabilities; instant credit submission and score verification
- Complete online compliance
- Seamless transfer from a participating program dealer to the manufacturer
Online Ordering is being utilized by Princeton Audi in Princeton, N.J., for in-dealership foot traffic. According to the J.D. Power 2022 SSI Study and Power Information Network data, satisfaction for digital customers who complete their purchase in the showroom increases 67 points when the salesperson uses a tablet (888) vs. when they do not use a digital device (821).
Online Ordering is a white-label offering from the J.D. Power MRaaS suite, which is designed to bring together the full spectrum of J.D. Power industry-leading solutions in a customizable way to power modern retailing.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules:www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005426/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations Contacts
Geno Effler, J.D. Power; 714-621-6224;media.relations@jdpa.com
Shane Smith; East Coast; 424-903-3665;ssmith@pacificcommunicationsgroup.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS AUTOMOTIVE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL
SOURCE: J.D. Power
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005426/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.