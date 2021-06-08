QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.
The retailer of women's clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period.
J.Jill shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed fivefold in the last 12 months.
