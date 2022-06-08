QUINCY, Mass. (AP) _ J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.02.
The retailer of women's clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $157.1 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.