QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.
The retailer of women's clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period.
J.Jill shares have climbed fivefold since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed sevenfold in the last 12 months.
