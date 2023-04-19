Jack Dangermond Receives Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from The University of Hong Kong

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2023--
Founded in 1911 with an emphasis on science, The University of Hong Kong is the oldest institution of higher education in the region. In 1916, the first Congregation of the university was held, where five individuals were conferred honorary degrees. The highest accolade it can bestow, the honorary degree is also one of its oldest and most cherished traditions awarded to individuals who have made significant or valuable contributions to the world, humanity, academia, Hong Kong, or the university. At this year's 209th Congregation, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Science honoris causa to Jack Dangermond, founder and president of Esri, the geographic information system (GIS) and location intelligence world market leader.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005565/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
After training as a landscape architect, Dangermond founded Esri with his wife Laura in 1969 with a vision that geographic analysis and computer mapping could help design a better future. That vision has continued to guide the company in creating technologies used by almost every industry worldwide. Esri also awards grants to researchers and provides inexpensive software licenses to support primary, secondary, and higher education.
"Our company has always been mission-focused, especially with regard to the issues facing the environment and humanity," said Dangermond. "While we have grown to become a company that serves a broad set of users in diverse industries, we have always maintained a sense of purpose to improve the world, so I am honored with this recognition and proud to be among such other esteemed recipients."
Driven by a personal commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Jack and Laura Dangermond donated US$165 million in 2017 to establish the Jack and Laura Dangermond Preserve on the California coast —the largest-ever gift to The Nature Conservancy. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, Esri donated more than US$60 million in software, services, and hardware to aid US government agencies, furloughed workers, and educators.
Along with Dangermond, The University of Hong Kong conferred honorary degrees on seven other outstanding individuals at the 209th Congregation, held on April 3, 2023. For more information on the recipients and their achievements, visit hku.hk/hongrads/graduates.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.
Copyright © 2023 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005565/en/
CONTACT: Jo Ann Pruchniewski
Public Relations, Esri
Mobile: 301-693-2643
Email:jpruchniewski@esri.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET SATELLITE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Esri
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/19/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/19/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005565/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.