Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:
What:
JACK Q3 2023 Earnings Webcast
When:
Wednesday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Where:
How:
Live webcast (web address above)
Contact:
Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations
619.902.0269
*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.
*Q3 2023 Earnings Release will go out prior to market open on Wednesday, August 9.
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box ®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco ®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.
Category: Earnings
CONTACT: Chris Brandon
619.902.0269
chris.brandon@jackinthebox.com
