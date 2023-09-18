SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), one of the nation’s leading QSR chains, announced the opening of its first drive-thru only location featuring its CRAVED image. It is also the second opening this summer in the Salt Lake City metro area, continuing the brand’s entry into its first new market in more than a decade.
“This location features our dynamic new CRAVED image which includes a new color package, signage, and imagery. As a drive-thru only prototype, it includes a drive-thru and walk-up window for ordering and pickup, and dedicated parking for mobile and third-party delivery orders,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. “Our historic entry into the Salt Lake City metro area is strengthened with our new Ogden restaurant. We’re an iconic brand with a loyal following and we’re excited to bring Jack in the Box to our fans in Ogden.”
The new Ogden restaurant comes on the heels of the July opening in Salt Lake City, which reported a record-breaking full-first-month sales that outperformed the previous record setting new market opening by 66%. This was the brand’s first new market in over a decade and the first to feature the CRAVED image with dine-in seating.
“Growing our presence in new markets is a key Jack in the Box initiative. We’re excited because the Salt Lake City metro serves as a fantastic example of the success our brand is building as it expands across the United States,” said Linderman.
Additional CRAVED image restaurants are planned to open in the future, including locations in Louisville, Kentucky, another new market entry for the brand.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com and www.deltacofranchise.com.
