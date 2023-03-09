LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. 1 (NYSE: JXN), was recognized with four awards from Service Quality Measurement Group, Inc. (SQM) 2 for excellence in contact center service in 2022. In addition to earning the “Highest Customer Service — Financial Industry” award for achieving the highest first-call resolution (FCR) score in the market, Jackson was also named a “Call Center of the Year Finalist” for receiving high ratings in customer and employee experience among a field of over 500 leading international contact centers.
“It’s an honor to once again receive this recognition from SQM, which is a testament to the dedication of Jackson’s contact center associates to consistently deliver the world class service Jackson’s customers deserve and have come to expect,” said Laura Hanson, Senior Vice President of Operations at Jackson. “Exceptional customer service remains critical to Jackson’s mission and long-term strategy of helping more Americans approaching retirement achieve financial freedom for life, and these awards demonstrate our continued commitment to providing best in class service to our customers.”
Jackson’s outstanding service also earned it the Call Center World Class First Call Resolution Certification, which recognizes an 80 percent or higher rate of solving customers’ issues on the first call. In addition, Jackson received high marks from its associates with its ninth World Class Employee Experience award, which is based on 50 percent or more of employees rating their overall experience working in the contact center as “very satisfied.”
“SQM is extremely proud of the outstanding world class performance that Jackson has achieved,” said Nader Ghattas, Chief CX Officer, SQM Group. “Over the past eight years, Jackson has consistently either won, or been a finalist for the Call Center of the Year Award, which recognizes the top three of the more than five hundred contact centers that we benchmark annually. We wish to congratulate them on this truly outstanding performance.”
SQM’s awards recognize top performance based on customer feedback on his or her service experience when calling the call center, including satisfaction with the customer service representative and resolution of the call. Feedback comes from the customers who contacted Jackson as well as employees who work in a contact center. SQM benchmarks more than 500 leading North American contact centers annually and has conducted benchmarking studies since 1996. The 2022 awards are based on studies from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.
ABOUT JACKSON
Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.
*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2022, for the financial services industry (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).
Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).
1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.
2 SQM, Highest Customer Service for Financial Industry, 2022, Call Center of the Year Finalist, 2022, Call Center World Class FCR Certification, 2022, World Class Employee Experience, 2022
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005639/en/
CONTACT: Patrick Rich
KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PERSONAL FINANCE FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE
SOURCE: Jackson Financial Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 03/09/2023 04:09 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005639/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.