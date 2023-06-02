TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2023.
Election of Directors
Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 14, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William J. Kennedy
43,573,209
98.407%
705,411
1.593%
Benjamin Guenther
40,287,514
90.986%
3,991,106
9.014%
Luis Ricardo Miraglia
43,576,795
98.415%
701,825
1.585%
Thomas Weng
38,238,267
86.358%
6,040,353
13.642%
John Ellis
40,224,305
90.844%
4,054,315
9.156%
Shastri Ramnath
43,572,150
98.404%
706,470
1.596%
Mary-Lynn Oke
43,592,560
98.451%
686,060
1.549%
Other Items
Appointment of Auditors
The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
46,411,315
98.139%
880,117
1.861%
Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.
For further information please contact:
|Vernon Baker Chief Executive Officer Jaguar Mining Inc. vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com 416-847-1854
SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758960/Jaguar-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-for-its-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders
