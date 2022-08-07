BOSTON & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022--
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is expanding into the Commercial Hull segment in Australasia and has named Jake Hesson, Underwriting Manager, Marine.
“We are pleased to further extend the range of specialty products BHSI can now offer to our customers and brokers across Australia and New Zealand. All backed by our ongoing commitment to skilled underwriting, our strong commitment to service and our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy,” said Mark Lingafelter, President, BHSI, Australasia.
“Jake comes to BHSI with exceptional marine expertise and local market knowledge experience,” said Dimitry Zilberud, Head of Marine, BHSI in Australasia. “With Jake at the helm, we look forward to expanding our marine product portfolio and building new commercial hull relationships throughout Australasia.”
Jake has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, most of it specializing in marine hull and liabilities. He was most recently Northern Regional Manager, Marine Specialty Risks, focused on marine hull, liability, and P&I, at QBE in Sydney.
Jake is based in Sydney and can be reached at Jake.Hesson@bhspecialty.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) ABN 84 600 643 034, AFS License No. 466713 ( www.bhspecialty.com ) providescommercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident & health, medical stop loss, homeowners,and multinationalinsurance.The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland,Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Switzerland, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.
