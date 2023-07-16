CHICAGO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2023--
James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) will announce financial results, for its first quarter ended 30 June 2023, on the ASX before market on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.
The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30am Australian Eastern Time (AET).
For those in North America the conference call will commence at 6:30pm Eastern Time (ET), Monday 7 August.
Teleconference Registration:https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032004-gh81q3.html
Webcast URL:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fj9mx3qd
Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.
A replay of the call will be accessible shortly after the call and will be available at;
https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/financial-information/financial-results
This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer.
James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at 1st Floor, Block A, One Park Place, Upper Hatch Street, Dublin 2, D02 FD79, Ireland
