Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. (Crusoe) announces that Jamey Seely has joined as the Company’s General Counsel. Jamey Seely brings decades of legal and strategic leadership experience to the Digital Flare Mitigation® and distributed cloud computing company. Her membership in Crusoe’s executive team positions the company for continued expansion into new market opportunities and further enhances the team’s strategic capabilities in areas such as transaction structuring, fundraising and intellectual property management.
Jamey Seely, Crusoe’s new General Counsel said, “I am thrilled to join Crusoe and be a part of this fast-growing and dynamic organization. In particular, I feel strongly about the company’s environmental mission to reduce flaring, cut emissions and eliminate waste throughout the energy industry, and believe that my background will only help to accelerate what is already a great deal of momentum towards these goals. Environmental and climate issues have never been more important than right now, and it feels good to be part of a company that is innovating towards those ends.”
Cully Cavness, Crusoe’s President and Co-Founder said, “Jamey’s track record of leadership is very substantial, and is going to add a great deal of capability to our executive team. She has led IPO’s, negotiated major transactions in public and private settings, managed a portfolio of more than 1,000 patents, and brings an experience set that very uniquely spans technology, energy, industrial and general corporate law. All of that combined with a great cultural fit and alignment on core values made her the clear choice for our General Counsel role. I look forward to working with and learning from Jamey as we welcome her to the leadership team.”
Prior to joining Crusoe, Jamey Seely served as the General Counsel of the technology company Covetrus. She previously served as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Gates Industrial Corporation, where she oversaw all legal aspects related to the company’s IPO and subsequent legal operations and filings as a public company. Jamey was also the General Counsel of Ion Geophysical, a publicly traded technical service provider in the energy industry. Prior to that role, Jamey was Senior Vice President of Alternative Energy Resources at NRG Energy, the largest electrical power generator in the United States. Earlier in her career she held senior legal roles at both Direct Energy and Nuclear Innovation North America, LLC. She began her career at the full-service law firm Holland & Knight (formerly Thompson & Knight LLP), where she became a partner in the corporate and securities law practice. Jamey Seely holds a bachelor's degree from Baylor University and a JD from Southern Methodist University.
Jamey Seely has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career including 2020 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business (Denver Chamber of Commerce), 2020 Most Outstanding Woman in Business (Denver Business Journal), Trailblazer in Energy Law in 2017 (National Law Journal), Houston’s Top 50 Women Lawyers of 2017 (Texas Diversity Council), Top Women in Energy for 2016 (Texas Lawyer) and many others. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Women’s Foundation of Colorado and LGBT Bar Association.
About Crusoe Energy Systems Inc.
Crusoe Energy is on a mission to unlock value in stranded energy resources through the power of computation. The company aims to align the long term interests of the climate with the future of global computing infrastructure. As data centers consume an exponentially growing power footprint to deliver technology to all connected devices, we are inspired by making sure that the energy meeting that demand is sourced in an environmentally responsible fashion. Crusoe colocates mobile data centers with stranded energy resources, like flare gas and underloaded renewables, to deliver low-cost, carbon-negative distributed computing solutions. Crusoe Cloud is a managed cloud services platform powered by Crusoe that enables climate-friendly innovation in computationally intensive fields including artificial intelligence, graphics rendering and computational biology.
