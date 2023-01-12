IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
Jamie Cutler has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President, Alliant Real Estate and Hospitality, one of 14 Alliant industry-dedicated verticals. He brings over 29 years of experience in the real estate and development industry. In his role, Cutler will be focused on business development, strategy and execution in the Northeast.
“Jamie is a unique blend of real estate professional and construction expert,” said Michael Cusack, Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. “His ability to see things from the developer’s perspective, along with his extensive experience and knowledge in this space, allows us to provide a more robust offering for our clients and further solidifies our dedication to the construction and real estate industries.”
“We are excited for Jamie to join our real estate team and look forward to expanding our growth opportunities in the Northeast and across the country,” added Chuck McDaniel, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate and Hospitality.
Prior to Alliant, Cutler spent the past three years as the real estate practice leader with a regional brokerage firm. There, he was responsible for growing the practice and assisting clients with insurance strategies and solutions around commercial real estate and construction. Prior to his time at that firm, Cutler spent 13 years at a national brokerage firm leading global advisory and insurance solutions, primarily focused on real estate and construction risks.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay
