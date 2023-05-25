BEND, Ore. — Yoga teacher Khyra Wilhelm and Crossfit coach Cody Cutz feel most centered when practicing mindful movement in the outdoors. To guide others toward the same experience, they founded Wildland Guiding Co.
“We aim to provide transformational experiences based in natural areas while educating on the importance of protecting our environment for a healthy humanity,” Wilhelm said.
This summer, Wilhelm and Cutz are offering a free outdoor yoga series to give back to the community while connecting longtime locals, new Central Oregon residents and visitors. The series takes place among the chirping birds and flowing Deschutes River of Tumalo State Park on the first Saturday of each month from June through September.
Wilhelm is a 200-hour certified vinyasa flow yoga teacher with a focus on restorative, nidra and trauma-informed yoga. She’ll lead an hour-long vinyasa flow for all levels, designed to develop strength and flexibility while linking breath with movement.
While classes are free to attend, space is limited and a reservation is required. And since the practice takes place at an Oregon state park, either a state park pass or a $5 parking fee is mandatory.
Wilhelm was born and raised in Bend and has dedicated her company to supporting the local community. She and Cutz strive to be leaders in environmental sustainability and select a nonprofit organization to receive a percentage of the company’s proceeds each season. Donations support the Native American Youth and Family Center, a family of tribes building cultural wealth through services and programs based out of Portland.
The guiding company is also hosting a number of other outdoor and wellness-focused events this summer, including a yoga for hikers workshop, a backpacking food workshop and an outdoor movie screening of the 1993 movie, “White Wolves, A Cry In The Wild II,” filmed in the wilderness of the Cascade Range.
This story originally appeared in the Bulletin of Bend, Ore.
©2023 The Bulletin. Visit bendbulletin.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC
