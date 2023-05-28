Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for North Korea to refrain from a planned rocket launch following reports Pyongyang intends to put a satellite in orbit as early as this Wednesday.
Kishida instructed his cabinet Monday to gather and analyze information on North Korea’s planned move after reports that Pyongyang would launch a ballistic missile described as a satellite, according to a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office.
The prime minister said Japan will cooperate with the U.S., South Korea and relevant nations on demanding North Korea doesn’t go ahead with the launch.
Japan’s Coast Guard separately warned that a satellite rocket could be launched between May 31 and June 11.
North Korea last launched a space rocket in February 2016, when the country claimed to have put an earth-observation satellite into orbit as part of what it said was a lawful space program. The satellite is thought to have never reached orbit.
Earlier this month North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a facility assembling North Korea’s first spy satellite, indicating the state could soon conduct its first space rocket launch in about seven years.
Kim was accompanied by his preteen daughter in the field guidance visit to inspect the “military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 which is ready for loading,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported. The device is designed to monitor U.S. forces and their allies in Asia.
North Korea is barred by United Nations Security Council resolutions from conducting ballistic missile tests, but Pyongyang has long claimed it’s entitled to a civilian space program for satellite launches. The U.S. and its partners have warned that technology derived from North Korea’s space program could be used to advance its ballistic missiles.
South Korea has been also beefing up its efforts for homegrown space technology, successfully launching its first rocket and satellite made from parts sourced in the nation. The South’s Nuri rocket lifted off from the country’s Naro Space Center on Thursday and its eight satellites separated into orbit.
