North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.