The "Japan Dental Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Coverage, Procedure, End-User, Industries, Demographics, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan's Dental Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 4.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.57 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.14%.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Segmentation

  • Japan's Dental Insurance Market is segmented based on Coverage, Procedure, End-User, Industries, and Demographics.
  • Coverage, the market is classified into Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Preferred Provider Organizations(DPPO), Dental Indemnity Plans, Dental Exclusive Provider Organisation (DEPO), Dental Point of Service (DPOS ).
  • Procedure, the market is classified into Preventive, Major,and Basic.
  • End-User, the market is classified into Individuals,and Corporates.
  • Industries, the market is classified into Chemicals, Refineries, Metal and Mining, Food and Beverage, and Others.
  • Demographics, the market is classified into Senior Citizens, Adults, and Minors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Cost of Dental Surgeries

4.1.2 Demand Awareness of Oral Hygiene

4.1.3 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Insurance Plans

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech

4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Dental Not Covered Under Medical Insurance

4.4.2 Lack of Awareness

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Coverage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

6.3 Dental Preferred Provider Organizations(DPPO)

6.4 Dental Indemnity Plans

6.5 Dental Exclusive Provider Organisation (DEPO)

6.6 Dental Point of Service (DPOS )

7 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Preventive

7.3 Major

7.4 Basic

8 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Individuals

8.3 Corporates

9 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Industries

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemicals

9.3 Refineries

9.4 Metal and Mining

9.5 Food and Beverage

9.6 Others

10 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Demographics

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Senior Citizens

10.3 Adults

10.4 Minors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

Companies Mentioned

  • Allianz
  • Aetna Inc.
  • AXA S.A.
  • Cigna
  • Envivas
  • Japan's National Health Insurance
  • RIJYEM Insurance
  • Nippon Life Benefits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glnkam

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005668/en/

