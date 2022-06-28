DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
The "Japan Dental Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Coverage, Procedure, End-User, Industries, Demographics, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan's Dental Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 4.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.57 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.14%.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Segmentation
- Japan's Dental Insurance Market is segmented based on Coverage, Procedure, End-User, Industries, and Demographics.
- Coverage, the market is classified into Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Preferred Provider Organizations(DPPO), Dental Indemnity Plans, Dental Exclusive Provider Organisation (DEPO), Dental Point of Service (DPOS ).
- Procedure, the market is classified into Preventive, Major,and Basic.
- End-User, the market is classified into Individuals,and Corporates.
- Industries, the market is classified into Chemicals, Refineries, Metal and Mining, Food and Beverage, and Others.
- Demographics, the market is classified into Senior Citizens, Adults, and Minors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Cost of Dental Surgeries
4.1.2 Demand Awareness of Oral Hygiene
4.1.3 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Insurance Plans
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech
4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Dental Not Covered Under Medical Insurance
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Coverage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)
6.3 Dental Preferred Provider Organizations(DPPO)
6.4 Dental Indemnity Plans
6.5 Dental Exclusive Provider Organisation (DEPO)
6.6 Dental Point of Service (DPOS )
7 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Procedure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Preventive
7.3 Major
7.4 Basic
8 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Individuals
8.3 Corporates
9 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Industries
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemicals
9.3 Refineries
9.4 Metal and Mining
9.5 Food and Beverage
9.6 Others
10 Japan's Dental Insurance Market, By Demographics
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Senior Citizens
10.3 Adults
10.4 Minors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz
- Aetna Inc.
- AXA S.A.
- Cigna
- Envivas
- Japan's National Health Insurance
- RIJYEM Insurance
- Nippon Life Benefits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glnkam
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005668/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DENTAL INSURANCE HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/28/2022 06:44 AM/DISC: 06/28/2022 06:44 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005668/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.