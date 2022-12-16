Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association to Host the Sake Future Summit 2022

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), a non-profit organization created by the producers of Japan’s two main alcoholic beverages, sake and shochu, is hosting the second annual Sake Future Summit. The event will be held across two days (January 8 th and 15 th ). Each day will consist of 4 online sessions between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (JST). JSS has invited leading sake and shochu professionals from across the globe to share their insight into the latest market developments and to comment on how the industries are changing. The event will be streamed on YouTube for anyone interested in these iconic Japanese beverages.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005032/en/
Sake Future Summit will be held between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (Japan Standard Time) on January 8th and 15th. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tune in here:
Sake Future Summit 2022 – Day 1
Sake Future Summit 2022 – Day 2
Sake and shochu makers, who took economic hits during the pandemic are starting to look to a brighter future, especially with new regulations making it easier to sell their products globally. Interest in shochu continues to grow and the sake market outside Japan is rapidly growing with the creation of new breweries around the globe.
The sessions of the event cover important industry topics such as, resiliency, tradition versus innovation, and sustainability. As the market for both beverages continues to change and evolve, the sessions of the Sake Future Summit are designed to give professionals and enthusiasts alike a view into the current state of sake and shochu and their potential futures.
The 8 sessions of the Sake Future Summit 2022 are as follows:
Day 1
The Global Transformation of Sake with:
- MC: Justin Potts (Producer, Sake On Air / Director of Brewing Relations, Origami Sake)
- More speakers to be announced
Bringing Sake into the American Mainstream with:
- MC: Weston Konishi (President of Sake Brewers Association of North America)
- Pablo Rivera (Founder of WESAKE)
- Nina Murphy (Owner of Sunflower Sake)
- Matt Bell (CEO and President of Origami Sake)
News from Shochu Land with:
- MC: Christopher Pellegrini (Shochu specialist; Author of The Shochu Handbook )
- Hiromi Iuchi (Senior Manager of Overseas Operation Division of JSS)
- Shūsō Imada (General Manager of the Japan Sake & Shochu Information Center)
Traditions and Sustainability in the World of Sake and Honkaku Shochu with:
- MC: Natsuko Tabata (Board of Directors of Japan Research Association for Sakeology)
- Shinuemon Konishi (President of Konishi Brewing Co., Ltd.)
- Yūichi Hashiba (President of Izumibashi Shuzo Co., Ltd.)
Day 2
The Current State of the Sake Industry with:
- MC: John Gauntner (Author; Founder of Sake World)
- Hiromi Iuchi (Senior Manager of Overseas Operation Division of JSS)
- Shūsō Imada (General Manager of the Japan Sake & Shochu Information Center)
Shochu as a Global Beverage with:
- MC: Mariko Kojima (Bar Writer; Advisor at the Japan Sake & Shochu Information Center)
- Shuzō Nagumo (Mixologist; Spirits&Sharing.inc CEO / Founder)
- Julia Momose (Bartender: Creative director at Kumiko and Kikko)
The Cutting Edge Sake & Food Pairing with:
- MC: Hitoshi Utsunomiya (Director at JSS)
- Marie Chiba (Sake Sommelier; the 14th Sake Samurai; Owner of EUREKA!)
Challenging Tradition and Innovation in the Sake Market with:
- MC: Shūsō Imada (General Manager of the Japan Sake & Shochu Information Center)
- Norimasa Yamamoto (President of Heiwa Shuzou Co., Ltd.)
- Chobē Yamamoto (President of Yucho Shuzo Co., Ltd.)
More speakers and sessions may be announced in the lead-up to the event. Event details and the latest session information can be found at: http://sakefuturesummit.com/
*(Note that sessions and speakers are subject to change).
About Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS)
The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) is a non-profit organization that consists of sake and shochu producers throughout Japan. Our members include producers of sake, honkaku shochu, awamori, and hon mirin. As of March 2020, JSS is affiliated with 1,696 members, which include 1,410 sake breweries, 273 shochu distilleries, and 13 mirin makers under 47 regional associations. Find a list of our members in the Sakagura Search.
-END-
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005032/en/
CONTACT: Export Japan Inc.
Frank Walter
+81 03-6214-5881
sakefuturesummit2022@export-japan.co.jp
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA OTHER COMMUNICATIONS WINE & SPIRITS COMMUNICATIONS ONLINE FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/16/2022 03:30 AM/DISC: 12/16/2022 03:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005032/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.