TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Naoki Hyakuta, a well-known Japanese novelist, announced that he will sell NFTs from January 20th in collaboration with photographer Tsukuma.
Hyakuta is the author of the 85 million blockbuster movie "The Eternal Zero".
This movie became a blockbuster movie also in the United States and became an Amazon bestseller. The cumulative number of books published by Hyakuta has exceeded 20 million.
In addition, "THE WHY HOW DO COMPANY, Inc.", a Japanese listed company, is the sales window for this NFT sale.
*Former name: Acrodea, Inc.
Links:
https://acrodea.co.jp/english/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005052/en/
CONTACT: SEKAI INC.
Shoji Yamada
TEL: +81-3-6228-0338
FAX: +81-3-4496-4010
Mail:Yamada@sekai-go.jp
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PHOTOGRAPHY INTERNET ONLINE TECHNOLOGY BOOKS OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: SEKAI INC.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/19/2022 03:00 AM/DISC: 01/19/2022 03:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005052/en