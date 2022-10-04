Japanese Sake Category Added to “ASI Bootcamp in Malaysia 2022”

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--
The Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) held the “ASI Bootcamp in Malaysia 2022” three-day training event at “DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 12 to 14, to educate young sommeliers who will lead the industry in the future.
The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) concluded a partnership with ASI this year. JSS organized a Sake Masterclass involving five different types of sake to showcase the wonders of sake to young sommeliers in the camp. JSS also gave the chance to savor twelve types of sake at a tasting table.
ASI Bootcamp is an educational program developed and promoted by ASI, with this year marking the second time it was held following the inaugural event last year. The high-quality, intensive three-day event involved 27 sessions of masterclasses, workshops, and tastings for 47 young sommeliers selected from 22 countries around the world.
The global popularity of sake is continuing to rise, and many of the participating sommeliers have been anticipating the introduction of a sake category. A 40-minute Masterclass titled “Sake -Ingredients, techniques, styles” was held to cater to this, covering topics like essential details, fundamental differences between wine and sake, the role of koji (rice malt), UMAMI, and differences in how sake is paired with specific cuisines.
Participants had many questions, and the masterclass even drew the attention of other tutors. They all indicated a high interest in the relatively unknown realm of sake potential.
Sommeliers need to have extensive knowledge across a broad field of beverages and wine in particular. The inclusion of the sake category in this intensive three-day bootcamp will help to significantly boost awareness of sake and have a positive impact on brand power.
JSS will continue its activities with ASI and other sommelier associations worldwide to establish an identity within the global liquor industry.
