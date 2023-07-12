IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2023--
Jared Pelissier has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Alliant Specialty. In this role, he will apply his expertise in servicing clients to expand Alliant’s reach within the technology sector on the West Coast and nationwide.
The addition of Pelissier also broadens the reach and influence of Alliant’s D&O liability practice. His professional experience within the D&O, cyber and property and casualty markets has focused on many Alliant client verticals.
“Jared is trusted by clients nationwide for his technology industry specialization, and he brings tremendous value to our ability to meet clients’ comprehensive risk management needs,” said Michael Cusack, Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. “We are confident that Jared’s expertise will further heighten our ability to provide unparalleled service to clients in the technology sector.”
Pelissier is based in the company’s corporate headquarters in Irvine, California.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay
