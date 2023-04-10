Jay Martin Joins U.S. Bank as President, Global Fund Services

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
U.S. Bank announced today that veteran securities services executive Jay Martin has joined the bank as president, Global Fund Services (GFS).
As president, Martin will lead a global team that combines industry-leading technology with high-quality customer service to offer customized product solutions for alternative investments, mutual funds and exchange-traded products. Martin will be part of the senior leadership team for U.S. Bank’s Wealth Management and Investment Services’ division. He will be based in Milwaukee.
“Jay is a dynamic and trusted leader with extensive experience managing large and complex client implementations and global transformation efforts,” said Gunjan Kedia, vice chair, U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services. “In the coming months, he will work closely with our interim head of Global Fund Services to ensure a smooth transition for our GFS teams and clients.”
Martin has more than three decades of financial services experience, most recently with Citco, where he was head of Operations within the Fund Services division for more than three years. Prior to working at Citco, Martin was at Citi for eight years, where he held several senior positions, including president, Citi Fund Services and head of Fund Services Operations. He has also held positions as head of securities initiatives at SWIFT and at Bank of New York Mellon, where he was managing director, Institutional Investor Services. He holds a B.A. in economics from Bowdoin College.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. MUFG Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.
About U.S. Bank Global Fund Services
Our global fund services team combines industry-leading technology with high-quality customer service to offer customized product solutions for alternative investments, mutual funds and exchange-traded products. This team and our corporate trust and custody teams compose our Investment Services division, which in total, holds more than $9.8 trillion in assets under custody and administration. We operate a network of more than 5,000 employees in more than 105 offices across the U.S. and Europe to fully support your unique local, national and international needs. Grounded on the highest ethical standards, we partner with you to provide reliable and responsive corporate trust, custody and fund services tailored to our diverse client base. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (Ireland) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland under the Investment Intermediaries Act, 1995. For more information about our comprehensive investment services offerings, visit us at usbank.com/investmentservices.
