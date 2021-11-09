NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) (“JFG”) today announced the final results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all $750 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). Approximately $303.4 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 5, 2021, the expiration date for the Tender Offer (the “Expiration Date”). The terms of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).
The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the Tender Offer, including the aggregate principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, as were reported by D.F. King, the tender agent:
Title of Security
Principal Amount
CUSIP Number
Principal Amount
5.5% Senior Notes due 2023
$750,000,000
527288BE3
$303,352,000
(1) Of the total principal amount of Notes tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date, $301,624,000 principal amount of Notes were tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date referred to below and accepted for purchase.
JFG’s obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, in JFG’s discretion, of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase which, with respect to Notes accepted for purchase in connection with the Expiration Date, have been satisfied or waived as of the Expiration Date.
The consideration paid in the Tender Offer for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on October 22, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”) and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase has been determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (the “Tender Offer Cash Payment”). The Tender Offer Cash Payment does not include an early tender premium of $2.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes payable in respect of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase.
Title of
Principal
CUSIP
Reference
Bloomberg
Reference
Yield
Fixed
Tender
5.5%
$750,000,000
527288BE3
0.125%
FIT
0.401%
45
$1,075.93
(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes that are tendered and accepted for purchase.
(2) The Tender Offer Cash Payment does not include the early tender premium of $2.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.
The Total Cash Payment payable in respect of Notes accepted for purchase in connection with the Early Tender Date was previously announced by JFG on October 25, 2021.
Payments for Notes purchased will include accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the applicable payment date for Notes accepted for purchase. The payment date for the Notes accepted for purchase in connection with the Expiration Date is expected to be November 9, 2021, the second business day following the Expiration Date. In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the withdrawal deadline was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2021. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by JFG).
Jefferies LLC is acting as the dealer manager for the Tender Offer. The tender agent and information agent is D.F. King. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and related offering materials are available by contacting D.F. King by telephone at (800) 290-6426 or via email at jefferies@dfking. This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with applicable securities or blue-sky laws.
