JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) — A fire destroyed the Town Hall building in Jefferson Monday night, and town officers who were meeting remotely stopped when they heard the news.
“It is with a heavy heart I share that our Jefferson Town Hall has burnt down last night," Select Board member Cindy Silver posted on Facebook. She said firefighters were able to save the fire department, which is just feet away from the hall, and the town office building was still standing.
The town hall had a sign that said “circa 1872."
Silver said the state fire marshal's office was expected on the scene Tuesday. A cause has not been given.
The fire was reported just after 7 p.m.
Town selectman Kevin Meehan said the wind and cold made battling the fire challenging.
No injuries were reported and no one was at the town hall at the time of the fire, Jefferson Fire Chief Chris Milligan said.