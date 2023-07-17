NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP today announced that Jeffrey A. Rosen, former Acting Attorney General of the United States, has joined the Firm as of counsel.
Mr. Rosen joins Cravath’s Litigation Department, where he will advise clients on a wide range of regulatory, enforcement, investigations, and compliance and monitoring matters, as well as antitrust and business litigation. He will be based in the Firm’s Washington, D.C. office.
In addition to Mr. Rosen’s public service as Acting U.S. Attorney General, he previously served as Deputy Attorney General, Deputy Secretary of Transportation, General Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor for the White House Office of Management and Budget and General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation. He was Chair of Virginia’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism and is a Public Member of the Administrative Conference of the United States.
“Jeff is highly regarded across the public and private sectors, with a record of distinguished leadership in government and as a preeminent litigator,” said Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath’s Presiding Partner. “His perspective will be invaluable to our clients navigating business-critical enforcement and litigation matters, and we are delighted to welcome him to Cravath.”
At the Department of Justice, Mr. Rosen’s responsibilities included leading the Department’s more than 110,000 employees and supervising top federal initiatives, including those related to antitrust review of online technology platforms, criminal and civil opioid enforcement, and investigations and prosecutions related to intellectual property theft and cybercrime. At the Department of Transportation, Mr. Rosen’s role as Deputy Secretary positioned him as Chief Operating Officer of a Cabinet Department with more than 55,000 employees and a budget in excess of $80 billion, where he was responsible for the safety, construction and improvement of the nation’s transportation systems and infrastructure projects, as well as the regulatory framework for new technologies such as drones and automated vehicles.
“With its well-known commitment to excellence, Cravath is consistently on the front lines of the most complex, high-impact corporate, investigative and litigation work happening today,” said Mr. Rosen. “I look forward to working with the tremendous team in Washington, D.C. and supporting clients and colleagues across the Firm.”
In addition to his roles in public service, Mr. Rosen’s experience includes trial and appellate work in state and federal courts across the country, including argument before the U.S. Supreme Court. He spent more than 30 years in private practice, during which time he handled complex litigation cases related to antitrust, securities, RICO, business torts, trade secrets, contracts, government enforcement actions and product liability, including class actions, as well as regulatory matters.
Mr. Rosen previously served as Chair of the American Bar Association’s Section of Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice and as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, where he taught Professional Responsibility (Legal Ethics). He is currently a nonresident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and both a member of the Board of Visitors of George Mason University and a distinguished senior fellow at the University’s Scalia Law School Gray Center.
Mr. Rosen received his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1982 and his B.A. with highest distinction in Economics from Northwestern University in 1979.
Founded in 1819, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is widely recognized as one of the world’s premier law firms. The Firm maintains offices in New York, London and Washington, D.C.
