Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, announced today that Jennifer Bigelow joined the company as Vice President, People. In this role, Bigelow will lead the company's human resources initiatives and strategies, working closely with the executive team to drive HR objectives.
Bigelow brings over 20 years of experience in HR leadership roles at several notable organizations, including Lytx, Brain Corporation and ID Analytics. She is a strategic and trusted HR leader, with deep understanding and hands-on experience to optimize every aspect of human resources management.
"Jennifer's extensive experience in HR leadership and proven track record of optimizing employee development, engagement, and HR systems to support company growth make her an excellent addition to our team," said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. "We are thrilled to have her onboard and look forward to leveraging her expertise to enhance our HR strategies and initiatives."
Bigelow's expertise in coaching business leaders on performance management, leadership, communication, and development strategies that are aligned with company goals sets her apart from others in the industry. During her career, she has established comprehensive, optimized HR systems for several organizations, allowing companies to grow quickly.
"I am thrilled to join the Planet DDS team and contribute to our mission of unleashing dentists and their staff to focus on patient care," said Bigelow. "I look forward to working with the executive team to provide best-in-class HR support to all employees and leaders, while maintaining an empathetic and collaborative culture."
About Planet DDS
Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging, and Legwork Patient Acquisition. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.
