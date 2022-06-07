NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
Boosted.ai, the leading distributed machine learning platform for global investment professionals, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Pavlik as CFO.
At Boosted.ai, Jennifer will be responsible for overall planning and management of the company’s financial affairs. She will work closely with existing executive leadership, including Joshua Pantony, CEO and Co-Founder, and Nicholas Abe, COO and Co-Founder.
In prior roles, Jennifer was responsible for scaling finance operations, transforming finance departments, and leading capital raising and exit events. Throughout her career, she has focused on achieving efficient, best-in-class reporting through automation, while establishing KPIs to drive proactive strategic insights that facilitate multiyear strategies.
“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer to the Boosted.ai team as we scale our business and expand into our next phase of growth,” said Pantony. “Jennifer’s experience at the intersection of finance and software is a perfect fit for our business, and we share her enthusiasm for the growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in investing.”
“I am wholeheartedly looking forward to being a part of the inevitable technological shift that is AI for investing,” added Pavlik. “This is an incredible opportunity to help grow an innovative company trusted by the world’s leading asset managers, while working alongside caring and hardworking people.”
Jennifer brings to Boosted.ai over 10 years of financial experience, predominantly in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) space. Based in New York, she is an established SaaS leader with experience driving value creation initiatives through implementation of operational best practices, partnerships, and internal systems. She holds an Engineering Science degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA/MS from Stevens Institute of Technology.
About Boosted.ai
Boosted.ai is an artificial intelligence company that enhances portfolio management outcomes for the global financial industry through distributed machine learning. Co-founded by Joshua Pantony, Jon Dorando and Nicholas Abe in 2017, the company and its proprietary web-based platform, Boosted Insights, bring advanced quantitative investing techniques to portfolio managers, without requiring any coding or data science background. Headquartered in Toronto and New York City, Boosted.ai is backed by Portage Ventures, Ten Coves Capital, Spark Capital and other leading investors. Learn more at boosted.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.
