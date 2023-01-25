NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--
Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced that Jennifer Ryan has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of North American Distribution, effective immediately. Based in New York, Ms. Ryan joins from BlackRock where she held leadership roles in both its U.S. and U.K. Institutional Client Businesses. As a member of the senior leadership team for Lazard’s Asset Management business, she will be responsible for LAM’s business development in North America and will oversee its Institutional Client Group, Financial Institutions Group, Alternative Investments Sales, and Consultant Relations Group.
“Jen brings to Lazard over 25 years of experience in the asset management industry. She has a deep understanding of the North American market, the trends that are driving its evolution, and the strategies needed to grow and develop both our intermediary and institutional client businesses,” said Evan Russo, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Asset Management. “Her appointment underscores our commitment to providing outstanding service and differentiated investment solutions to meet the continually evolving needs of our clients.”
“This is a fantastic opportunity to further optimize LAM’s distribution capabilities in North America,” said Ms. Ryan. “Lazard is a well-established global brand, and I am looking forward to working with its outstanding distribution teams to increase our presence in the region and continue to provide world-class investment solutions to new and existing clients.”
Ms. Ryan joins Lazard from BlackRock where she spent six years in senior leadership roles in both its U.S. and U.K. Institutional Client Businesses. Previously, she spent 19 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in several key client-facing roles, including Head of U.S. Consultant Relations, Co-Head of Endowments and Foundations and Head of New York Bank Intermediary Sales. Ms. Ryan started her career as a product strategist in the Global Liquidity business at Goldman Sachs. She earned a B.A. in English and International Studies from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
About Lazard Asset Management (LAM) LLC
An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $216 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.
