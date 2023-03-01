LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
Jensen Investment Management (“Jensen”), a 100% employee-owned active equity investment management firm, is pleased to announce Alexandria Sorosky, MaryAnn Dahl and Todd Schoen as the most recent additions to firm ownership and welcomes them as shareholders.
“At Jensen, our goal for the last 35 years has been to look for ways to provide long-term value creation, quality and growth opportunities for all aspects of the business,” said Eric H. Schoenstein, managing director. “Alexandria, MaryAnn and Todd all epitomize the culture and values of our firm, demonstrating superior stewardship for Jensen’s clients and employees alike. We are delighted to welcome them as our newest owners.”
Alexandria Sorosky joined the firm in 2018 and is currently the manager of Sales and Client Services. As such, she is responsible for sales and client service for adviser and intermediary channels for the western United States. Prior to Jensen, she was in Internal Sales and National Accounts in the non-traded REIT industry. Ms. Sorosky earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Arizona State University.
MaryAnn Dahl has been with the firm since 2018 and is currently a manager with the Jensen Private Client team. Prior to joining Jensen, she was responsible for the portfolio reporting and investment research functions for Deschutes Investment Consulting. She began her career working as an analyst at investment consulting firms that served high-net-worth families, foundations and endowments, and she spent more than six years at Greycourt & Co., Inc. While there, she contributed to the Investment Reporting, Investment Research and Client Service departments and ultimately managed their team of investment analysts. Ms. Dahl earned a Bachelor of Science in finance with minors in Spanish and international business from the University of Wyoming.
Todd Schoen joined Jensen in 2019 and currently serves as the firm’s senior compliance officer. Previously, Todd was a compliance officer for Russell Investments. Mr. Schoen has also worked as a securities compliance examiner for the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions and the Texas State Securities Board, examining broker dealers and investment advisers. He received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University.
Jensen manages approximately $13.1 billion (as of December 2022) across three investment strategies—Jensen Quality Growth, Jensen Quality Value and Jensen Global Quality Growth—with firm ownership shared among more than 50% of Jensen’s 39 employees.
About Jensen Investment Management
Jensen Investment Management is a high-conviction, active equity manager with an unwavering commitment to quality. The firm focuses on companies derived from a select universe of businesses that have produced a long-term record of persistently high returns on shareholder equity. For more information, please visit www.jenseninvestment.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005534/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Claudine Cornelis
MJ Hudson
+1 845.424.6342
KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Jensen Investment Management
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/01/2023 11:15 AM/DISC: 03/01/2023 11:15 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005534/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.