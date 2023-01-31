JEOL: Launch of the FIB-SEM System “JIB-PS500i” with High Precision and High Resolution

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--
JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (President & CEO Izumi Oi) announces its launch of the FIB-SEM system “JIB-PS500i” on February 1, 2023.
With the finer structure of advanced materials and advancing complexity of processes, evaluation techniques such as morphological observation and elemental analysis require higher resolution and precision. In the preparation of samples for transmission electron microscopes (TEM) in the semiconductor industry as well as in the battery and materials fields, "higher precision" and "thinner sample" are required.
This product is a combined system of the FIB (Focused Ion Beam) system that can process with high accuracy and the SEM (scanning electron microscope) of high resolution to satisfy these needs.
Main Features
- The FIB column enables processing with a large-current Ga ion beam up to 100nA. The high-current processing is particularly effective in preparing cross section samples for large-area imaging and analysis. In addition, the FIB column is set to a shorter working distance. Along with a newly-developed power supply, it has led to greatly improved processing performance at a low accelerating voltage.
- A newly-developed super conical lens system is built into the SEM column, greatly improving the image resolution at a low accelerating voltage. This superb imaging is very useful to check the end-point milling status of lamella specimen using the SEM.
- The JIB-PS500i adopts a large specimen chamber and a newly-developed specimen stage, increasing the stage movement range, and thus accommodating a large specimen.
In addition, a newly-developed STEM detector that can be used with the stage tilt at 90 degrees, allows for a seamless transition from the TEM specimen preparation to STEM observation.
- For the operating GUI, the “SEM center”, which has been well received in the JSM-IT800 series of high-resolution scanning electron microscopes is employed, enabling full integration of EDS analysis.
- A double tilt cartridge and a dedicated TEM holder allows for more precise alignment while making specimen transfer between TEM and FIB easier.
Sales target
50 units/year
