Supporters and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces hold posters of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Hundreds rally in Baghdad on Soleimani assassination anniversary, chanting anti-American slogans, hundreds of people rallied in in the Iraqi capital on the first day of the year Saturday to mark the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike.