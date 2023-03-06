FILE - From left, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's Finance Minister Seth Terkper, Secretary of State John Kerry, and CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation Dana Hyde, participate in the Ghana Compact signing ceremony during the US Africa Leaders Summit at the State Department in Washington on Aug. 5, 2014. A business jet may have experienced problems with its stability before encountering turbulence or some other roughness that caused the death of Hyde, who served in prominent posts in two presidential administrations, officials said Monday, March 6, 2023.