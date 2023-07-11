NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results on August 1 st, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Archived Events & Presentations' following the conference call.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®️, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711203984/en/
CONTACT: JetBlue Investor Relations
Tel: +1 718 709 2202
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORTATION AIR TRANSPORT TRAVEL
SOURCE: JetBlue
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/11/2023 04:30 PM/DISC: 07/11/2023 04:28 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711203984/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.