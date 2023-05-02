CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Ralph Inforzato, JETRO Chicago Special Advisor (Japan External Trade Organization), and former Chief Executive Director of JETRO Chicago, will be conferred with “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays”, for his dedication and contribution to promoting and strengthening the economic relationship between Japan and the United States. This prestigious commendation is the Government of Japan’s oldest national decoration, dating back to 1875, and is a distinguished honor bestowed upon international leaders.
Mr. Inforzato joined JETRO Chicago in 1984 and has engaged in research and business promotion, which connected the U.S. Midwest and Japan. In 2017, he was appointed Chief Executive Director of JETRO Chicago, the first foreigner of any JETRO overseas office to be assigned to this position. During his five-year term as Chief Executive Director, he made significant contributions to strengthening economic ties and promoting mutual understanding between Japan and the United States
His efforts to encourage business with Japan from an American perspective resonated with business and government leaders and produced remarkable results throughout the Midwest and the United States.
For your reference, in 2021, Japan's investment in the United States was $721 billion ranking number one among all foreign investors. Japan continues to be the number one foreign employer in U.S. manufacturing, employing more than 534,000. Mr. Inforzato’s long-term commitment was a contributing factor to this economic impact.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005738/en/
CONTACT: Kelly Highland
Tel: 630-352-9489
Email:Kelly_Highland@jetro.go.jp
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT FINANCE OTHER POLICY ISSUES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT RETAIL
SOURCE: JETRO Chicago
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/02/2023 03:37 PM/DISC: 05/02/2023 03:36 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005738/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.