Winnipeg Jets (27-21-3, third in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-25-3, fifth in the North Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -126, Jets +105
BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg is looking to end its seven-game skid with a win against Calgary.
The Flames are 22-25-3 against opponents from the North Division. Calgary has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent chances.
The Jets are 27-21-3 against North Division teams. Winnipeg has converted on 24% of power-play opportunities, recording 36 power-play goals.
In their last matchup on March 29, Winnipeg won 5-1. Mark Scheifele recorded a team-high 3 points for the Jets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 18 goals and has 39 points. Elias Lindholm has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Scheifele has 55 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
Jets: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: out for season (shoulder).
Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.