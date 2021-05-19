PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dr. Ashish Jha said although there will be some “confusion and complexities” regarding mask wearing now that many states, including Rhode Island, have lifted mask requirements in most situations, life for most vaccinated people is returning to normal.
“If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re good to go,” Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said Wednesday on a weekly podcast hosted by The Providence Journal.
“You don’t need to be wearing a mask outdoors. You don’t need to be wearing a mask indoors. You don’t need to be socially distanced from vaccinated people. You don’t need to be socially distant from unvaccinated people."
Jha listed three exceptions.
“A super-crowded stadium, a packed indoor concert, potentially a packed outdoor concert — someplace where you’re essentially going to be breathing somebody’s else’s respirations for hours,” he said. “That’s probably where maybe we should do something different,” such as wearing masks and observing social distance, or not attending at all.
Other exceptions where the CDC said masks and distancing are still required include health care settings, facilities that serve people experiencing homelessness, and public transportation: buses, trains, airplanes and the airports and stations that serve them.
As for proving vaccination, Jha said he doesn't think the government will issue so-called “vaccine passports,” but private companies may.
“I don’t think the government’s going to be issuing vaccine passports, but let me assure you there are a whole bunch of private companies that are working on developing these things, because businesses want them, gyms want them, restaurants want them,” Jha said.