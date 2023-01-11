IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
Veteran employee benefits consultant Jim Huffman has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in Boston, Huffman has more than 25 years of experience in the field of employee benefits and will focus on designing, implementing, and managing employee benefits solutions for a diverse national client base.
Huffman works alongside his clients to understand their unique needs and responds with customized employee benefits solutions that position them for long-term success. In addition to his work helping businesses find solutions that add value and financial strength to their organizations, Huffman serves on a number of boards and advisory committees, continually contributing to the ongoing benefits dialogue at the local, state, and federal levels.
“Jim’s ability to uncover and understand his client’s unique needs and then develop solutions that enhance the wellness of employees, and the overall organization, makes him a powerful partner for businesses across a range of industries,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “His breadth of benefits experience and his ongoing service to our industry add considerable strength to our team in Boston and across the nation.”
Prior to joining Alliant, Huffman was Head of Employee Benefits with a global financial services firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Worcester State College in Massachusetts and his master’s degree in healthcare transformation from the University of Texas at Austin.
Huffman can be reached at (857) 248-2939 or at Jim.Huffman@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005114/en/
CONTACT: Nick Kopinga
Vice President
Corporate Marketing and Communications
(949) 260-5004
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Alliant Insurance Services
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/11/2023 08:05 PM/DISC: 01/11/2023 08:05 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005114/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.