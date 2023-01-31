Florida center Jason Jitoboh (33) runs up court after making a shot against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Jitoboh took a finger to his left eye at Tennessee last January and spent the better part of a year trying to get right. He’s had four surgeries already and might have a fifth following the season. He faces the second-ranked Volunteers for the first time since his injury when Florida hosts Tennessee on Wednesday.