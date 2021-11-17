TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, today announced that it has placed third overall in Deloitte’s Enterprise Fast 15 award program. This program recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies across Canada. Jobber was also recognized as one of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. Companies for both lists are selected based on four-year revenue growth percentage.
“Being recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing enterprise-sized technology companies in Canada and one of the fastest-growing companies in North America is a testament to the importance of the small businesses that we serve,” says Shawn Cadeau, Chief Revenue Officer at Jobber. “The passion our team has for helping our customers be successful is unparalleled, and the results speak for themselves. We’ve come a long way in the past few years, but have much more to accomplish ahead of us.”
“We’re extremely proud to recognize this year’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are showcasing a level of excellence as Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision for the future, competitive drive and passion for pushing the boundaries set the pace to catapult Canadian innovation forward.”
Eligibility in the Enterprise Fast 15 category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020.
Jobber’s software serves 50+ home service industry verticals, including lawn care, HVAC, painting, residential cleaning, contracting, and more. More than 100,000 service professionals have trusted Jobber to deliver over $15B in services to 12 million households around the world. Earlier this year, Jobber announced a $60M USD growth equity round led by global growth investor Summit Partners to fuel product development and accelerate our growth. The financing has helped support R&D, customer acquisition, and overall company growth. Jobber currently has 428 employees across Canada and plans to hire 230 additional employees by the end of 2022.
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.
About Jobber
Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber’s 100,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/.
