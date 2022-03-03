SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The webcast will be publicly available in the Upcoming Events section of the company website ( www.jobyaviation.com ). To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Thursday, April 7, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13726125.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which has a maximum range of 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs around 1,000 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington, D.C. and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Joby's intentions and plans. Forward-looking statements give Joby’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: Joby’s limited operating history and history of losses; its ability to launch its aerial ridesharing service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; Joby’s plans to operate a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024; the competitive environment in which it operates; its future capital needs; its ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; its ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to its aircraft; its reliance on a third-party suppliers and service partners; uncertainties related to Joby’s estimates of the size of the market for its aircraft and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 29, 2021, and in other reports it files with or furnishes to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Joby may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.
