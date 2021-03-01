North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.