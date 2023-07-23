PHILADELPHIA — Almost 19 years ago, John Kerry ordered a Philly cheesesteak here and infamously requested Swiss cheese instead of the customary Cheez Whiz, American or provolone. While it didn’t cost the Democrat the 2004 presidential race in Pennsylvania, where he beat George W. Bush by two points, the widespread mockery certainly didn’t help his failed national campaign.
“It’s safe to say that Joe Biden isn’t going to make the same mistake,” said longtime Democratic strategist J.J. Balaban.
The Scranton-born Biden, who toured a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday just two days after first lady Jill Biden visited Pittsburgh, has a “cultural competency” and familiarity with the state that “makes it more comfortable to spend a lot of time here,” Balaban said.
Indeed, Biden started and ended his 2020 campaign with Pittsburgh rallies. And the first couple’s visits over a 72-hour span — part of a summer “Bidenomics” tour touting the administration’s investments in manufacturing, clean energy and the workforce — again demonstrated how pivotal the state is to Biden’s reelection hopes.
“It’s more or less impossible to see (Biden) win an electoral map without Pennsylvania voting blue,” said Balaban, Philadelphia-based ad maker. “That’s the ballgame. For members of both parties, the stakes feel existential.”
Republican strategists agree, though there are more paths for a GOP nominee to make up the state’s 19 electoral votes if Pennsylvania does pick Biden again. He narrowly defeated former President Donald Trump here in 2020, and Trump is the heavy favorite to win his third consecutive GOP nomination. Biden and Trump are in a virtual dead heat in the state, according to a Quinnipiac University poll last month.
Vince Galko, a longtime GOP strategist from northeastern Pennsylvania, said there’s almost no path to the White House for any candidate without Pennsylvania, and not just because of the Electoral College math.
“It’s the perfect proving ground,” Galko said of the state, “like going to Parris Island to become a marine.”
“It’s still a wealthy state and for a lot of donors, you have to mount a good campaign here to keep them interested,” he added. “And if you’ve got a message that works in Pennsylvania, it’s going to work around the country. It’s like four or five states in one. Big mid-Atlantic city like Philly, big Midwestern-like city like Pittsburgh, the largest rural population in America, blue-collar towns like Johnstown and Scranton trending Republican, and Philly suburbs that for decades were Republican are now Democratic areas. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”
Industry executives, Democratic lawmakers and union workers who joined Biden in Philadelphia on Thursday suggested his agenda is resonating with workers, families and businesses — never mind his middling approval ratings.
Lasse Peterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock — which owns a first-of-its-kind offshore wind vessel being built at Philly Shipyard — said his company had responded to Biden’s “challenge to build a domestic offshore wind industry here in the United States.”
“This new domestic industry will support new generations with sustainable, renewable energy and employment for U.S. union crews,” Peterson said.
The Biden trips through Pennsylvania are becoming a familiar part of his political playbook.
In 2021, Biden visited Pittsburgh to lay the groundwork for what would become his bipartisan infrastructure bill. Two years later, standing among the construction of a $1.4 billion airport modernization project funded partly by that bill, Mrs. Biden said her husband has “kept his promise” to revitalize the economy.
“His leadership has helped transform our economy, with more than 13 million jobs created, unemployment under 4%... and hundreds of billions invested in our infrastructure, including nearly $9 billion dollars here in Pennsylvania from his bipartisan infrastructure law,” she said Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport.
The White House says Biden’s agenda has also helped spark $2 billion in private investment in Pennsylvania. In just the offshore wind industry — which has garnered bipartisan support at the state level, particularly in New England — investments have quadrupled from $5 billion to $21.6 billion since Biden took office, including almost $8 billion since he signed the mammoth climate and other domestic policy bill called the Inflation Reduction Act.
But despite signs of economic improvement, including inflation that is subsiding after months of staying stubbornly high, polls and interviews indicate voters are still feeling strain in their wallets. And that’s undercutting Biden’s approval ratings on what’s almost sure to be the most important issue in the 2024 election.
Harrisburg-based Republican consultant Charlie Gerow, who described Pennsylvania as “the key for both teams,” characterized the president’s signature legislative achievements as “boondoggles.” Hyping them on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania “plays right into the hands” of GOP opponents, he said.
“The economy is a mess and people sitting at their kitchen table know that,” he said. “All the statistical nonsense (of Bidenomics) doesn’t connect with people. In their lives and minds, the economy’s in trouble.”
Galko said even if the economy is “doing better than when it cratered” during the pandemic, Republicans can hammer home how many voters are still reeling from high gas prices and college tuition, sluggish wage gains, and diminished ability to buy a home amid high interest rates.
“You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig,” he said. “President Biden has to prove to Americans that he’s on top of it and that there’s a path forward.”
But in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took aim at Republicans who have pushed back on the administration’s economic cheerleading, suggesting their rhetoric around social issues is a distraction from positive developments across the country.
“(Bidenomics) is about investments and policies that improve people’s lives, not empty promises of an infrastructure week that came and went," Buttigieg said, in a clear dig at Trump’s repeated failures to enact any large-scale infrastructure policy. “It's about manufacturing, steel, and products, not manufacturing controversies and culture wars. It's about building bridges, not about banning books. That's what we're focused on here.”
As the election plays out, Gerow said, “both teams will invest plenty of time and money in the good old Keystone State.”
Trump, who visited East Palestine just over the Ohio-Pennsylvania border earlier this year after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed there, has been endorsed by much of the state’s GOP House delegation. He also campaigned here last November to rally support for Dr. Mehmet Oz’s failed U.S. Senate bid.
Trump, who went to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, won the state in 2016 along with Michigan and Wisconsin — the other so-called “Blue Wall” states that had long been Democratic strongholds before Trump scrambled traditional political alignments. Biden won them back in 2020 on his way to the White House.
Galko noted that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who’s running for president a second time after a failed 2016 primary, “has connections to Pennsylvania, is our neighbor and is the kind of Republican who could win a governor’s race here.” But the low-polling Christie needs to make up a lot of ground to match Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s drawn significant support from some of Pennsylvania’s prominent GOP donors, Galko said.
DeSantis, who trails Trump by far in most GOP primary polls, drew ridicule from critics and praise from Republican strategists after he touted his family’s ties to Western Pennsylvania and Ohio in a memoir. DeSantis, whose parents are from the area, was born in Jacksonville and has never lived in Pennsylvania.
Biden was born in Scranton and became a longtime U.S. senator in neighboring Delaware. Mrs. Biden spent much of her childhood in the Philadelphia area, and the president has described her as “the most rabid” Phillies fan.
“Don’t underestimate how much that connection means,” Balaban said. “Part of the reason (former Pennsylvania Gov.) Ed Rendell was so popular is he did an Eagles postgame show. That stuff can make a difference. Every little bit matters.”
---------
