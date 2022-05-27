DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler will provide an update on the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation during a fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Automotive Conference. The conference will take place on June 15, at 10:15 a.m. ET.
Lawler will explain how the recently announced restructuring will help Ford leverage its foundational strengths – including the most compelling global lineup in the company’s history – and investments in new capabilities to lead in connected, electric vehicles and services.
The fireside chat can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available atcorporate.ford.com.
