WestExec Advisors, a strategic advisory consulting firm, announced today that John O. Brennan has joined the firm’s distinguished and growing team as Principal. As Principal at WestExec, he will advise on strategy and geopolitical risk, and help clients capitalize on key business opportunities and navigate the world’s most pressing challenges.
Mr. Brennan served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from March 2013 until January 2017. As director, he was responsible for intelligence collection, analysis, covert action, counterintelligence, and liaison relationships with foreign intelligence services. From January 2009 to March 2013, Mr. Brennan was Deputy National Security Advisor and Assistant to President Obama for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, shaping and coordinating Obama administration policies on counterterrorism, homeland security, pandemics, cyberattacks, and natural disasters. Mr. Brennan began his government service at the CIA, where he worked from 1980 to 2005. He served as the CIA’s daily intelligence briefer to President Clinton, Chief of Staff to then Director of Central Intelligence George Tenet, and Deputy Executive Director.
Currently, Mr. Brennan is a Distinguished Fellow at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School, a Distinguished Scholar at the University of Texas at Austin, a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Institute of Strategic Studies, a senior intelligence and national security analyst for NBC and MSNBC, and an advisor to a variety of private sector companies.
“John is an exceptional public servant whose leadership has shaped the United States’ foreign policy for decades. His passion, expertise, and dedication to the mission are evident through every role in which he has served. We are thrilled John is joining the WestExec team – he will bring invaluable insights to our clients,” shared Michèle Flournoy, Managing Partner and Co-founder of WestExec Advisors.
WestExec Advisors, LLC, helps business leaders make the best decisions by advising on geopolitical risk and emerging opportunities. To learn more, visit www.westexec.com or email info@westexec.com.
