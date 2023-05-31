TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
Funnel Leasing, the only Renter Management Software platform, today announced the hiring of multifamily proptech veteran, Johnny Hanna, as Chief Revenue Officer. Hanna’s new role will scale Funnel’s growth to meet the significant industry demand for renter-facing technology that allows multifamily leaders to uproot the antiquated 1:100 operating model, create specialized roles, leverage AI and automation, and create an optimal renter experience from inquiry through renewals.
“Funnel's renter-centric architecture really impressed me and I see so much opportunity to deliver a much-needed, better experience for both renters and property teams. If you haven't seen what they have created, you need to take a peek to see why I decided to join,” said Johnny Hanna, CRO, Funnel. “I've been even more impressed with the team at Funnel. They put together a group of wonderful, capable people from inside and outside the industry. After starting my career in multifamily, I'm excited to be back and connect with so many of you that I haven't seen in years!”
Hanna was co-founder and president of Entrata for 12 years. He helped grow the company’s annual recurring revenue from nothing to over $100 million, and added over $1 billion in monthly rent payment processing. After leaving Entrata, Hanna co-founded Homie, a disruptive real estate technology company that changed the way homes are bought and sold, raising more than $80 million in funding within 7 years. Hanna brings a playbook of scaling complex, enterprise-grade RentTech software to market, which aligns with Funnel’s current growth trajectory and will elevate the company to its next financial stages.
“Johnny’s impact as a revenue and people leader in multifamily is unmatched. He probably hired, ramped, and set more revenue leaders up for long-term success than anyone else in our industry. Johnny left Entrata in 2015 with a reputation for integrity, customer advocacy, and disruption — attributes that are vital in our space,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. “Johnny’s decision to join Funnel speaks to our unique, and enormous, opportunity to fulfill our mission of creating the future renter experience through our proprietary renter-centric operating model.”
Funnel exists so multifamily operators don't have to pick between antiquated monopolies or single solution challengers. After decades of the status quo, operators are no more efficient, and renters still dread leasing an apartment. We fixed that with a platform that turns the entire business model on its head. Renter Management Software is a new category of connected tools built around the renter. The software delivers a consistent, connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals. All this while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the smaller, and happier teams that only a renter-centric platform can enable.
