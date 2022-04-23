FILE - Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel warms up before an AAF football game against the Birmingham Iron in Memphis, Tenn., March 24, 2019. Manziel is still playing football with a new perspective. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and first-round bust will make his season debut Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Fan Controlled Football on a team that features Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.